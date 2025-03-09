Although Joker: Folie a Deux is no longer in theaters, it has been burned into many of the minds of DC fans. For most, including organizers of the Golden Raspberry Awards (better known as the Razzies) this is not a good thing.

So, yesterday (March 8), Lady Gaga used her Saturday Night Live</em> monologue to address the pushback as well as her Razzie Award win with a few hilarious jokes.

“I’m an actor now,” she exclaimed. “And I’ve been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor–films such as ‘Joker 2.’ Apparently, people thought it was awesome.”

She continued: “Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie which is an award for the worst films of the year. So, we won for worst onscreen duo. But, jokes on them. I love winning things. And my Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.”

Following its theatrical release, Lady Gaga responded to criticism of the feature. With any luck, this will be her last time addressing the blip in her filmography.

During the opening of her monologue, Lady Gaga also comedically clapped by at ageist remarks surrounding her return to pop music. “Last time I hosted SNL I was 27,” she said. “I’m 38 now, which is scientifically the best age for a female pop star to be. Honestly though, most pop stars are over 40. Chappell Roan is 58, Charli xcx is 75… Tate McRae is my biological grandmother.”

Watch Lady Gaga’s full Saturday Night Love monologue above.