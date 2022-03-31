Caitlyn Jenner Lady Gaga Switched Baristas Oscars
People Think Lady Gaga 'Switched Baristas' To Avoid Caitlyn Jenner At Malibu Starbucks

Though the Oscars was a wild night for the likes of Will Smith and Chris Rock, whose “slapgate” incident seems to have sucked all the air out of the event, plenty of other celebs had their own drama going on at this year’s Academy Awards. Thankfully, though, no one else seems to have resorted to violence, and it may take weeks for the Academy’s formal review of the incident to play our.

In other news, Lady Gaga, for instance, had a packed night of helping support Liza Minnelli, and trying to avoid future Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner. In a stiff exchange between the two, that an eagle-eyed onlooker managed to film, Caitlyn mentioned to Gaga that she hasn’t seen her around Malibu recently. Gaga affirmed that she still spends time in the area, but she “switched baristas.”

“Are you spending time out in Malibu anymore?” Jenner asks, to which Gaga responds “Yes!” Jenner follows up: “Oh you’re still out there? I haven’t seen you at the Starbucks in a while. Gaga, a little stony faced: “Well, I’ve switched baristas.” Given the Fox News contributor angle, and Jenner’s conservative politics in general, despite her status as a trans woman, it’s easy to see why the incredibly liberal Gaga might be seeking to avoid her Malibu neighbor. Of course, Gaga fans had a field day with this one. Check out some reactions below.

