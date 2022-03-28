So that happened. Any montage of Oscar moments includes plenty of unplanned, often chaotic moments. At the 94th ceremony, which had already seen its share of madness, they got one for the ages. While presenting the award for Best Documentary (which went to Summer of Soul, by the way), Chris Rock made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. (G.I. Jane, if you recall, is a Ridley Scott movie from 1997 starring Demi Moore as a female soldier.) Then something strange happened that left everyone deeply, profoundly confused.

After the joke, which drew gasps and boos, including from Pinkett Smith herself, her husband, Will Smith, nominated for King Richard, stood up, stalked up to the stage, and slapped the hell out of Rock. The sound cut out for what felt like an eternity. Smith was seen yelling angrily. Eventually the sound came back on, with Rock trying to save the moment with another, less offensive joke.

It took some time for everyone to figure out what happened, which was this: Smith repeatedly screamed, “KEEP MY WIFE’S NAME OUT OF YOUR F*CKING MOUTH.’” But even after that, everyone couldn’t believe what happened. Indeed, the words “What just happened” went viral.

What just happened. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) March 28, 2022

what just happened with chris rock and will smith #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/knL03tAevN — Ashley Brewer (@heyashtweeted) March 28, 2022

When you're not watching the #Oscars and 50 people in your Twitter feed all say "Wait, what just happened?" all at once…! — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) March 28, 2022

Uhhh asking this as a very official twitter account: what just happened?? — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) March 28, 2022

Wait that wasn’t staged?? I’m so confused what just happened with Chris Rock and Will Smith #Oscars — Maranda Whittington (@mwhittingtontv) March 28, 2022

Bitch what just happened?! Will walked out on that stage after that GI Jane 2 joke and then Chris ducked. Was that punch real?! Then the volume went out… y’all need to run that BACKKK! Jada is NOT to be played with! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xUtKptyVEQ — Jennifer D. Laws (@jenniferdlaws) March 28, 2022

Glad to know I’m not the only one confused about what just happened between Chris Rock and Will Smith on

the #Oscars — Kaylee 💕 (@kayleerose_08) March 28, 2022

Some pointed out that Pinkett Smith has the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which causes hair loss. She’s spoken about embracing the loss of her hair before, meaning Rock definitely struck a nerve.

Jada Pinkett Smith has previously talked about her battle with the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss and balding. https://t.co/CVgm3M8KXI #Oscars — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 28, 2022

That was insane. Chris Rock insulted Jada Pinkett-Smith about her bald head with a joke about "G.I.Jane." (She has a hair loss condition.) Will Smith ran on stage, slapped Rock, then screamed twice loudly, "Keep my wife's name out of your fucking mouth." #Oscar — Nicole Sperling (@nicsperling) March 28, 2022

Jada Pickett Smith has alopecia. That’s why her husband was so angry at Rock’s GI Jane 2 joke. — Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) March 28, 2022

Others shared video of the uncut exchange, which aired uncensored in other countries.

UNCENSORED WILL SMITH FOOTAGE AS SHOWN ON AUSTRALIAN TV pic.twitter.com/NcRfdjWxqe — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 28, 2022

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Some even slowed down the footage, showing how hard Smith struck Rock.

Others tried to guess if it was staged or real.

If that was a gag, it was a disaster. If that was not a gag, it was a historic disaster. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 28, 2022

Others drew lessons from the moment.

So I am hereby removing all Will Smith/Jada Pickett Smith from my material from this moment forward. pic.twitter.com/dkQV1yd2MV — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) March 28, 2022

And some highlighted the reactions by Lupit Nyong’o, sitting to Smith’s left.