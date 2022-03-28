While this year’s Oscars may be known for the already infamous moment of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock, there was a more wholesome exchange onstage between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli that caught people’s attention. The pair presented the night’s biggest award together, and Gaga proved to be supportive of the 76-year-old actress who was in a wheelchair. While the audience gave a standing ovation, Gaga held her hand and said, “You see that? The public, they love you.”

When Minnelli expressed confusion over her cue hards, Gaga assured her: “I got you.” She then turned to the crowd and said of Minnelli, “You know how I love working with legends, and I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.” The heartwarming energy between the two of them was palpable, and provided the Oscars with some good vibes. Watch the interaction and see fan reactions below.

lady gaga whispering “i got you” and liza minelli saying “i know” pic.twitter.com/b7jFP1vE2Z — BEX 💎 #TeamAngeria #TeamCamden (@BEXECUTI0NER) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga telling Liza Minnelli "I got you" on stage at the Academy Awards in an industry and society that so rarely takes care of its older women. My heart needed that. One day I hope someone will be there to say "I got you" too. — Jamie Tunkel (@jamietunkel) March 28, 2022

It’s really amazing how preternaturally wonderful Lady Gaga is with her older colleagues who have a hard time with memory and cognitive function. The genuine care she’s taken with both Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett is so heartwarming. pic.twitter.com/UJPxNtsVWH — Kalhan (@KalhanR) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga is such a special one. The way she's gently handling Liza (and Tony Bennett so many times before) shows you her heart. #TheOscars — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile it was just recently reported that Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith for the slap. Diddy made a statement about the situation, claiming, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.” He also confirmed that the two had “agreed to make amends later in the evening.”