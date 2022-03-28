Lady Gaga 2022
Getty Image
Pop

Lady Gaga Proves Herself A Supportive Co-Presenter Alongside Liza Minnelli At The Oscars: ‘I Got You’

by: Twitter

While this year’s Oscars may be known for the already infamous moment of Will Smith smacking Chris Rock, there was a more wholesome exchange onstage between Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli that caught people’s attention. The pair presented the night’s biggest award together, and Gaga proved to be supportive of the 76-year-old actress who was in a wheelchair. While the audience gave a standing ovation, Gaga held her hand and said, “You see that? The public, they love you.”

When Minnelli expressed confusion over her cue hards, Gaga assured her: “I got you.” She then turned to the crowd and said of Minnelli, “You know how I love working with legends, and I’m honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend.” The heartwarming energy between the two of them was palpable, and provided the Oscars with some good vibes. Watch the interaction and see fan reactions below.

Meanwhile it was just recently reported that Chris Rock declined to file a police report against Will Smith for the slap. Diddy made a statement about the situation, claiming, “That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers.” He also confirmed that the two had “agreed to make amends later in the evening.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×