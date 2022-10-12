For months, it had been rumored that Lana Del Rey would be making an appearance on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album, Midnights. Last week, Swift finally confirmed that when she shared the album’s full tracklist. Now, Swift has spoken more about Del Rey in a video in which she talks about “Snow On The Beach” (their collaboration) and heaps praise on Del Rey.

Swift said:

“‘Snow On The Beach’ is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you, sort of in this cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment. And you’re kind of looking around going, ‘Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?’ Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach.

Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life. Absolutely love her, and really I hope you love this song as much as I do.”