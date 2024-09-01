Lana Del Rey’s rocky dating history have been the center of her tantalizing tales. Across her discography, the “Life Lesson” singer has outlined the ins-and-outs of former flames.

As a hopeless romantic, Lana Del Rey continues to be pulled into fictional fan-fueled relationships with fellow musicians including Quavo. However, the latest Lana Del Rey dating rumor doesn’t include a celebrity rather an everyday working class man. Although it was easy to believe, Lana Del Rey has shutdown a viral claim that she was intimately connected to an alligator tour guide from Louisiana.

In the comment section of Just N Life‘s Instagram post about the whispers (viewable here), Lana Del Rey simply replied: “No.”

The rumors quickly spread online and one user came forward claiming to be the gentleman’s daughter. “In regard to my dad and Lana from my last few tweets, if there’s any type of update I’ll give it,” the user wrote. “But for now I’ve got nothing to give. I barely talk to my dad. Let alone care about his love life. I’m just shocked WHO he’s dating.”

However, Lana Del Rey also shut that down in her response. “Also, that’s not his daughter on Twitter,” she wrote.

It is unclear if the user responded to Lana’s remarks as their account has been switched to protected (or private).

If it was true, this wouldn’t have been the wildest part of Lana Del Rey’s romantic lore.