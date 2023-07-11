Lana Del Rey treated fans to a little bit of shade during her recent BST Hyde Park show in London. Specifically, during her song “Chemtrails Over The Country Club,” Del Rey decided to switch up the lyrics to poke at one of her exes, it seems.

While the original line was, “You’re born in December, and I’m born in June,” she spun it to dig at Sean Larkin — her ex, a former cop known for his “Live PD” appearances.

“He’s born in December, and he got married when we were still together,” Del Rey added instead. “Sometimes I wonder what his wife would think if she knew that I didn’t know anything / He’s born in December, and I’m born in June / He’s born in December, and he got married while we were in couple’s therapy together.”

My video of Lana Del Rey from BST Hyde Park, London exposing his ex boyfriend Sean Parkin in the outro of Chemtrails Over The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/WvKAtNSzCn — off to the races (@eachdayicry) July 10, 2023

Del Rey and Larkin had been linked together in 2019 and early 2020. And although it’s unclear when they officially broke up, Larkin got married in January 2022.

This is also not the first instance the pop star has thrown some shadiness his way. Not only did she announce her latest album on Larkin’s birthday, but she also put up the only billboard for it in Tulsa — his hometown. “It’s. Personal,” she wrote at the time.

Check out a clip of Lana Del Rey’s lyric change above.