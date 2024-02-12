Lana Del Rey 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala
Getty Image
Pop

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win Was Tough On Lana Del Rey, Who Fell Down While Celebrating The Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs did it: Last night (February 11), they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII, their third NFL championship in the past five seasons. Naturally, the Chiefs fans in attendance were filled with excitement, which didn’t end up working out too well for Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey attended the big game yesterday, and she was standing alongside Ice Spice and Taylor Swift when the outcome was decided. They and everybody around them were enthusiastically cheering, and the celebration got so rowdy that Del Rey ended up getting knocked down, as was captured on the television broadcast. She appeared to be smiling as she made her way to the floor, though, so it seemed to be just some good-natured fun (perhaps with a bruise or two to show for it).

People had jokes, of course, with a common theme of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) being Del Rey getting roughed up.

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently revealed that she has a new country-inspired album called Lasso set to drop in 2024. She’s not the only one working some twang into her sound: During the big game, Beyoncé teased a new album and shared a couple of singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which have a prominent country influence.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×