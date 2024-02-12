The Kansas City Chiefs did it: Last night (February 11), they beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl LVIII, their third NFL championship in the past five seasons. Naturally, the Chiefs fans in attendance were filled with excitement, which didn’t end up working out too well for Lana Del Rey.

Del Rey attended the big game yesterday, and she was standing alongside Ice Spice and Taylor Swift when the outcome was decided. They and everybody around them were enthusiastically cheering, and the celebration got so rowdy that Del Rey ended up getting knocked down, as was captured on the television broadcast. She appeared to be smiling as she made her way to the floor, though, so it seemed to be just some good-natured fun (perhaps with a bruise or two to show for it).

The box is LIT pic.twitter.com/acIsWBREQV — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

oh this angle made it worst like he literally saw lana fall but still ignored her 😭 pic.twitter.com/OpIEgcCzbd — sparkle jump rope 👑 (@Bigpinkcolalips) February 12, 2024

People had jokes, of course, with a common theme of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) being Del Rey getting roughed up.

Lana when they started to celebrate the chiefs win pic.twitter.com/0wC0ryRF4U — Biofeelia (@vandedjan) February 12, 2024

lana leaving the super bowl pic.twitter.com/bqKtEvEyYr — 𝚒 💽 boygenius ender (@folkintsugi) February 12, 2024

lana del rey at the super bowl: pic.twitter.com/OQnBFmj6N6 — toeknee (@tonypraysick) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently revealed that she has a new country-inspired album called Lasso set to drop in 2024. She’s not the only one working some twang into her sound: During the big game, Beyoncé teased a new album and shared a couple of singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which have a prominent country influence.