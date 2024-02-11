Taylor Swift reportedly sent a cease-and-desist to stop one blogger from tracking her in-air activities. But, when the “Karma” singer’s feet are firmly planted on the ground, she doesn’t mind being documented (at least by the NFL). Today (February 11) is no different.

As her beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs laced up for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, there was no way Swift would miss the show. Seemingly fresh off the plane from The Eras Tour’s Tokyo stop, Swift arrived at Allegiant Stadium in style with her celebrity crew.

In footage captured by the NFL, Swift, alongside Blake Lively and Ice Spice, made their way through the venue’s hallway, dashing straight to their seats. Although she didn’t rock her viral custom jacket made up of Kelce’s jersey (designed by Kristin Juszczyk), Swift was sure to sport another red jacket with his number embroidered into it.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Swift must’ve decided to keep her party small for the Super Bowl. During the season, Swift attended many matches with her A-list friends, including Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, and bestie Blake.

Now that it has been confirmed that Swift is in attendance. Users online are curious: should the Chiefs win, will Swift carve out time to attend the victory parade or Kelce’s trip to Disneyland? Well, we’re just going to have to wait and see.