Lana Del Rey has been on a roll: Since the start of 2021, she has released three albums. Her latest, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, dropped less than a year ago, last March. And yet, it looks like she’ll have another new project out before 2024 ends, as she indicated at a Billboard pre-Grammys event last night (January 31).

As Billboard notes, while discussing Jack Antonoff on stage, Del Rey said, “If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.” She added that the album is currently set for release in September and it’s called Lasso.

So, to recap: What we know about Del Rey’s next album so far is that it will have a country influence, Del Rey worked on it with frequent collaborator Antonoff, she recorded at least parts of it in the southern US, it’s called Lasso, and it currently has an expected release date sometime in September.

Speaking of the Grammys, Del Rey has five nominations at this year’s awards, while Antonoff is up for Producer Of The Year — Non Classical.