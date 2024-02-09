Lana Del Rey finally responded after the internet had thought she wasn’t having a good time at the 2024 Grammy Awards last weekend. For those who missed the discussions, many had dissected the fact that she was standing in the back and looked upset, as Taylor Swift accepted the award for Album Of The Year.

Del Rey, who was also up for the award with her Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard record, was pulled on stage by Swift — as the two collaborated on “Snow On The Beach” from Swift’s Midnights. In the days following, Del Rey posted an Instagram photo of herself holding a gun that has since become a meme of sorts.

“I literally just loved being there,” Del Rey responded in the comment section, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I love to see everyone, get the tea and hang out. Get dressed up,” she wrote. “I literally did not feel 1 ounce of negative emotion at any point in that award ceremony.”

“It was pure funniness and laughter,” she added.

For fans who are still looking for Del Rey to receive her long-awaited Grammy win, she very well could be in the running next year. Just last week, the pop star announced that she’s working on a country record called Lasso, but the release date is still TBA.