Lana Del Rey’s new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now, and in the hours since its release, fans have gotten to dissecting the album and sharing their favorite moments on social media. “Fingertips” is a song that’s getting a lot of attention, despite the fact that Del Rey herself thinks it’s “not a good song.”

On her Substack, journalist Hannah Ewens recently shared interview excerpts with Del Rey that were cut from a recent Rolling Stone UK feature. In one of them, Del Rey calls “Fingertips” “my song that would be my least favorite song I’d ever want to talk about.” She continued:

“‘Fingertips’ is not a good song or a big song but it definitely explains everything. I felt like that was important because everyone was always like [whispers], ‘Explain yourself.’ And I was like, ‘OK, let me do this really quickly, I’ll tell you everything I’m thinking in two minutes in a seven-minute song and just rip through it and edit it.’ That song kind of says it all. Between that song and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ on Blue Banisters, you can get a lot [whispers and laughs] of everything.”

Indeed, it’s a vulnerable track, and that’s what fans love about it. Check out some Twitter reactions below.

Fingertips is probably the most BRUTAL Lana song like… I’m gagged at the level of honesty on this track, like… it almost feels wrong to listen to pic.twitter.com/6GxYtEe9gB — eljohn (layoff victim era) (@EljohnMacaranas) March 24, 2023

Not even fuck ass Shakespeare could write Fingertips by Lana Del Rey pic.twitter.com/Q3taexRZPO — Patty LaCerva 💌𓆦 (@minasdemon) March 24, 2023

Lana leaving the studio after writing Fingertips pic.twitter.com/s6xnQlwgNI — jesse ♻️ (@gushingpromises) March 24, 2023

Did Lana censor the word mother in Fingertips?? lord have mercypic.twitter.com/PFBtJlLWMJ — Pearl Watch Noel on Ring a Bell Psycho Lifeguard? (@xxlafuanoel) March 24, 2023

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is out now via Interscope. Find more information here.