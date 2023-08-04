Before the Born To Die performer was called Lana Del Rey, she was Lizzy Grant. She performed in clubs at the age of 18 before enrolling at Fordham University. She also modeled, and her devoted — to say the least — fans have had no trouble digging up old photos. However, new ones have surfaced.

A TikTok user posted a video with the caption: “why is Lana Del Rey in my knitting book.” In the video, the “Video Games” singer dons knitted ponchos, looking serious and elegant. The book is titled 24 Ponchos: Cozy Chill Chasers You’ll Love To Knit (which almost sounds like it could be a Del Rey album title).

The pop star shared Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in March. “‘Fingertips’ is not a good song or a big song but it definitely explains everything,” she said about a beloved track. “I felt like that was important because everyone was always like [whispers], ‘Explain yourself.’ And I was like, ‘OK, let me do this really quickly, I’ll tell you everything I’m thinking in two minutes in a seven-minute song and just rip through it and edit it.’ That song kind of says it all. Between that song and ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ on Blue Banisters, you can get a lot [whispers and laughs] of everything.”