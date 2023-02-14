Lana Del Rey, ahead of her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was interviewed by Billie Eilish for the cover of Interview Magazine. The story dropped today and features a lot of mutual praise from both musicians, as well as some interesting reveals about the record’s creation process.

Del Rey had dropped various alternate covers for the vinyl pressings, including a nude photoshoot. She went on to discuss why it was ultimately scrapped as an idea for the main one.

“The artwork is by Neil Krug, who’s done a lot of my covers,” she said. “My original cover was nude, then I thought about it, and I was like, maybe not right now, because there are some other things I want to do where I feel like that could get in the way.”

“For each shot, we were really specific about the idea and the mood. He took 65 shots in a row and we used every single one of them, because I told him I didn’t want him to just shoot, shoot, shoot, I wanted to take my time and think about what I wanted to express in my face,” Del Rey added.

Eilish loved them all. “They’re so beautiful. I don’t know which one is the cover, but I saw a bunch of the shots,” she responded.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is out 3/24 via Interscope/Polydor. Pre-save it here.