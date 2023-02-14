lana del rey
Lana Del Rey Explained Why She Scrapped The Original NSFW Cover Art For Her ‘Ocean Blvd’ Album

Lana Del Rey, ahead of her new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, was interviewed by Billie Eilish for the cover of Interview Magazine. The story dropped today and features a lot of mutual praise from both musicians, as well as some interesting reveals about the record’s creation process.

Del Rey had dropped various alternate covers for the vinyl pressings, including a nude photoshoot. She went on to discuss why it was ultimately scrapped as an idea for the main one.

“The artwork is by Neil Krug, who’s done a lot of my covers,” she said. “My original cover was nude, then I thought about it, and I was like, maybe not right now, because there are some other things I want to do where I feel like that could get in the way.”

“For each shot, we were really specific about the idea and the mood. He took 65 shots in a row and we used every single one of them, because I told him I didn’t want him to just shoot, shoot, shoot, I wanted to take my time and think about what I wanted to express in my face,” Del Rey added.

Eilish loved them all. “They’re so beautiful. I don’t know which one is the cover, but I saw a bunch of the shots,” she responded.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is out 3/24 via Interscope/Polydor. Pre-save it here.

