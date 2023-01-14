It looks like Lana Del Rey fans may have to wait a little bit longer. For new music. Yesterday, she took to her private Instagram page to reveal that her upcoming ninth album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is set to drop on March 24, two weeks after its original planned release date. But she did manage to tide fans over by sharing the tracklisting, which features artists like Bleachers, Jon Batiste, and Tommy Genesis, as well as production by Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Drew Erickson and more. Additionally, she shared another steamy photo from the album’s photo shoot, shot by her frequent creative collaborator, Neil Krug.

In the picture, Lana is seen wearing a coat with no shirt underneath, exposing her breasts. While the picture was shared on her private Instagram account, fans have since shared it on Twitter. You can see the NSFW picture here.

The topless photo will be one of several variants of the album artwork for Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd‘s vinyl editions.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Ocean Blvd is out 3/24 via Interscope and Polydor. You can pre-save it here.