Lana Del Rey released Norman F*cking Rockwell in August and was planning for another project to be released on January 4. The album, titled Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, is a collection of spoken word poetry, but its release is now being delayed.

Lana informed fans of the release date on Twitter. “Hoping everyone had a great New Years, gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on,” she wrote. The singer also mentioned that “it’s an interesting project.”

Hoping everyone had a great New Years, gonna wait for about a month to put out ‘Violet’ since we lost about nine days with everything going on – it’s an interesting project though, looking forward to having it out x — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 4, 2020

Lana previously detailed the project in a video posted to Instagram. She explained that proceeds from the record’s sales will benefit Native American organizations across the US. “I had a thought for a while about how I wanted the album to be around a dollar because I just love the idea that thoughts are meant to be shared and that they were priceless in some way,” she said. “And there was a second part that I’d been thinking of before releasing it, which was that I wanted half of what the spoken word is going for to benefit Native American organizations around the country — whether it was for preserving their rights or trying to help keep their land intact.”

