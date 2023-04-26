A couple named Daniel and Evelyn has one of the better stories of how they met, and it involved James Corden.

On yesterday’s (April 25) The Late Late Show, Corden explained that in 2015, on one of the very first episodes of the show, he did an on-the-street segment called “Sidewalk Soulmate.” He then played some of it, and in the clip, Corden stopped a random man, Daniel, on the street, and tried to set him up with a passerby. After some failed attempts, he found Evelyn, and she and Daniel agreed to go on a date.

They later had a filmed date on the show, and from there, things really progressed. The two dated for years and actually got engaged in 2019. They had plans for a wedding, with Corden on board to officiate, but the pandemic thwarted that and they ended up having a more intimate ceremony in 2020.

Fast-forward to yesterday and Daniel and Evelyn returned to the show (on the exact date of their third wedding anniversary, no less). Corden was thrilled to reunite with them and give them the wedding reception they didn’t get to have. After bringing out some wedding decorations, Corden started by introducing the Jonas Brothers to give a toast. Then, he revealed that Expedia was giving the couple round-trip tickets to anywhere in the world so they could have a nice honeymoon.

The segment ended with a full-circle moment. Earlier, Daniel and Evelyn noted they planned to have their first dance be to a Norah Jones song. That didn’t end up happening at the time, but last night, Jones herself visited the show to sit at the piano and serenade the couple with a performance of “Come Away With Me,” as they, Corden, the Jonas Brothers, and some audience members slow-danced.

The whole thing is terrific and touching and a beautiful part of The Late Late Show‘s final days, so watch the reception above and find the original 2015 videos with Daniel and Evelyn below. The Jonas Brothers also sat down with Corden for a couple minutes and reflected on their various visits to The Late Late Show over the years, so find that below, too.