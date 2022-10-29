Lauren Jauregui dropped her new song, “Always Love,” today. The reflective and emotional track details her feelings, specifically towards her ex-boyfriend, rapper Ty Dolla $ign. The pair dated for two years but have since maintained a close bond, despite their relationship not working out. Jauregui wrote it shortly after their split while taking international trips and working with Dan Campbell and Malay to craft it.

“I was feeling the feelings of complexity that are getting out of a relationship that you still want to be in and wish could work, but just wasn’t working for you anymore,” Jauregui told PEOPLE. “I, still to this day, have a lot of love and respect for him and what we had together.”

The interview notes that the exes are so close that she even sent him the song before its official release. “We’re both artists, and we both express ourselves through our music really deeply,” she added. “But that was then. Now, it’s just art.”

While Jauregui had also kept the song in her pocket for a while, she encountered some problems releasing it. Only after leaving her record label, Columbia Records, to become an independent artist, she was able to officially let fans hear it.

Check out Lauren Jauregui’s “Always Love” above.

