Lauren Jauregui Launches Her Mental Health Podcast ‘Attunement’

Three years after Fifth Harmony announced their decision to go on an indefinite hiatus and pursue individual projects, member Lauren Jauregui released her debut project Prelude. It made her the third part of the group, joining Camila Cabello and Dinah Jane, to release a solo work after the band’s split. Five months after she released her EP, Jauregui has launched her own mental health podcast titled Attunement, which premiered exclusively on Patreon on Tuesday.

Jauregui promised that the series will “strengthen care for mind, body and spirit.” She also said that it’s inspired by her own journey toward peace and clarity. “Attunement is an empowering space where love meets through reflection and honest,” Jauregui said on social media. “For so long, I wanted to embrace the process of my own growth, my path to healing and the connections that guide me.”

She continued, “Launching a podcast was my way of being able to connect with the most brilliant minds I have encountered throughout my journey here on Earth. These conversations thread life moments; where we’ve been, where we’re headed and the in-between. Attunement offers a vision of a new Earth. A life long quest to care for mind, body and spirit. A dais where we can exist as we are and where we allow contrast and nuance to heal us.”

New episodes of Attunement can be found every Tuesday on Patreon.

You can view Jauregui’s post about Attunement above.