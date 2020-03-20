Lauren Jauregui Embraces Her Cuban Heritage In The Rhythmic ‘Lento’ Video With Tainy

Singer, songwriter, and activist Lauren Jauregui is signaling the beginning of a new era. After spending the majority of last year in the studio working on new music, Jauregui has released the lead single from whatever’s next and an accompanying video with Grammy-winning artist Tainy. With “Lento,” Jauregui morphs an infectious rhythm into a captivating anthem.

Directed by Dawit N.M, the slow-burning visual showcases Jauregui’s captivating vocals. Crooning between Spanish and English, Jauregui sings of putting herself first. “That’s why I keep to myself I don’t need to be bothered / By your negativity don’t even bother / Level that tone, I ain’t your daughter / B*tch I was raised by Caribbean water,” she sings.

In a statement, the singer offered her support to fans amidst the uncertainty of the coronavirus spread: “I had planned to give you this first taste of what’s coming for some time. There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive ‘Lento’ with as much grace and love as is intended. I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy, as you spend time with your loved ones and continue to cultivate love in the face of fear and uncertainty.”

Watch the “Lento” video above.