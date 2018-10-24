Lauren Jauregui’s Fantastic Debut Solo Single Exceeds ‘Expectations’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The ladies of Fifth Harmony are killing it solo. Camila Cabello has a hit album and performed in one of the most successful world tours of the year, Normani just dropped a collaboration with Calvin Harris on Monday, and Lauren Jauregui has just made an impressive solo debut with “Expectations.”

Jauregui teamed up with super-producer Kid Harpoon for the song. Apart from working with indie darling vocal powerhouses Florence And The Machine and Maggie Rogers, Harpoon is no stranger to working with former band members gone solo — he co-wrote and produced most of Harry Styles‘ debut album. “Expectations” is a sultry, guitar driven slow jam. It’s a pretty big departure from the poppier stuff that Jauregui sang with Fifth Harmony and the more electro-pop leaning features she had on songs by Halsey and Marian Hill, but Jauregui sounds completely at home singing over guitar. She sounds more confident and comfortable than ever on her own.

Along with the single, Jauregui released a music video for the song. In black-and-white, retro-inspired visuals, Jauregui dances around an empty house, looking scorned and powerful in gloves and gowns, dancing around an empty house. It’s a striking video, setting high “Expectations” (sorry) for what’s to come from Jauregui.

Watch the video for “Expectations” above.