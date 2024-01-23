LE SSERAFIM announced that their third mini-album, Easy, is on the way. The K-pop girl group revealed the news through a trailer titled “Make It Look Easy.”

In the video, things are kept pretty mysterious, as it just guides viewers through a backdrop of stars to reveal the mini-album’s release date.

As for what to expect from LE SSERAFIM, Easy will be centered around “the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

Here’s more of what to know about Easy.