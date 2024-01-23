LE SSERAFIM announced that their third mini-album, Easy, is on the way. The K-pop girl group revealed the news through a trailer titled “Make It Look Easy.”
In the video, things are kept pretty mysterious, as it just guides viewers through a backdrop of stars to reveal the mini-album’s release date.
As for what to expect from LE SSERAFIM, Easy will be centered around “the anxieties and concerns that exist behind the group’s confident image,” according to Yonhap News Agency.
Here’s more of what to know about Easy.
LE SSERAFIM’s Easy Release Date
Easy is out 2/19 via Hybe.
LE SSERAFIM’s Easy Tracklist
The tracklist is still unknown.
According to NME, the band will put out two more trailers on January 26 and 27, followed by some reveals of the mini-album’s concept photos by February 5. Continuing the release schedule, fans will get to see the complete tracklist for Easy on February 8.
There will be not only additional teasers for Easy as a whole but also some previews for a music video that LE SSERAFIM has planned — which will help build excitement right before the mini-album is slated to drop. This seems that fans will get to see the music video and hear Easy in full at around the same time.
They will also be performing at Coachella in April. Until then, fans can check out LE SSERAFIM’s first “Make It Look Easy” album trailer above.