PinkPantheress Joins LE SSERAFIM On Their Bouncy ‘Crazy’ Remix

Just five days after releasing their second single of 2024, “Crazy,” the burgeoning K-pop girl band LE SSERAFIM has released a remix. The remix adds vocals from pop mad scientist PinkPantheress, whose 2024 has seen the release of two singles of her own: “Reason” and “Turn It Up.”

“Crazy” appears on LE SSERAFIM’s new EP, Easy, which dropped in February with five new songs, including the title track. Following its release, the group performed at Coachella for the first time.

PinkPantheress, meanwhile, has had a busy year of her own, despite not releasing much music. She was billed at the inaugural Gazebo Festival conceived by Jack Harlow, and at FORM Festival, which takes place in October.

The English singer, songwriter, and record producer caused some controversy with some of her statements about her approach to recording music, as well. After explaining why her songs are so short, she drew some criticism from pop-soul icon Dionne Warwick. Then, she revealed she’s never listened to a full album, sparking a debate among music fans about whether that’s actually the new normal for artists in their 20s.

The EP approach has certainly been a fixture of K-pop’s popularity; new groups often release several EPs long before ever dropping a full album. You can check out LE SSERAFIM’s EP here and check out the video for the “Crazy” remix above.