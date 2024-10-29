Following Liam Payne’s shocking death earlier this month, every One Direction album resurfaced on the Billboard 200. Soon, the first posthumous single from the singer will hit the charts as well.

“Do No Wrong” is a collaboration between Payne and Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds. It comes out on Friday, November 1.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Pounds wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.” (Ruth is Liam’s sister, and Bear is his seven-year-old son.) He continued, “I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

Payne died on October 16 after falling off a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires. The cause of death was determined to be “polytrauma and internal and external bleeding,” according to the autopsy report, while “a series of substances were seized from the musician’s room, which would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drugs consumption.”

