One Direction fans are still coming to terms with band member Liam Payne’s tragic and untimely death on October 16.

Dozens of musicians have publicly offered their condolences to the late “Stack It Up” singer’s family. Others like Bruce Springsteen addressed the “enormous pressures on young people” in the music business. According to a recently published report by ABC News, Liam might’ve been fighting those weighted battles.

The alleged result of a toxicology report attached to Liam Payne’s partial autopsy reveal that the 31-year-old listed multiple substances. The paperwork supposedly lists recreational drug “pink cocaine” (commonly consists of a methamphetamine, ketamine, and MDMA mixture), cocaine, benzodiazepine, and crack cocaine. Sources reportedly found a makeshift aluminum pipe, which they alleged could have been used to ingest the drugs on-site.

Prior to Payne’s fatal fall from the Argentinian hotel’s third floor balcony, workers claimed to expressed concerns to emergency services that Liam was an immediate threat to himself after companions supposedly told them about his spurts of aggression moment before.

Liam Payne previously spoke about his fight with substance abuse, alcoholism, and depression, but fans thought he was in a better place due to his recent upbeat online posts. Liam’s family released a mournful statement following news of his passing, which read: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul. We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”