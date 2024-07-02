OnlyFans is most commonly known for featuring adult content, but that’s not all that’s on there. DJ Khaled and Fat Joe’s joint (and currently inactive) account, for example, isn’t full of NSFW content. Lily Allen has decided to hop on the platform, too, and she’s going all in on content focused on her feet.

Currently, she has posted on her account six times since June 25, sharing a total of five videos and four images so far. For those interested in seeing what Allen is sharing, it’ll cost them $10 per month.

As TMZ notes, the account is legit, as Allen has promoted it on her Instagram Story.

This follows a recent episode of Allen and Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? podcast, during which Allen explained, “I have a lady that comes and does my nails, and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet. […] She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans, and I’m like, ‘Not no.'”

Indeed, Allen does have a five-star rating on WikiFeet and comments on her profile include, “Perfect size 6 feet and toe alignment,” “Yeah, up close like that they’re a bit odd but I like them anyway. They have character befitting the owner,” and, “Mesmerising, dazzling, gorgeous, sheer and total utter perfection.”