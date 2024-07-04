In case you missed it, Lily Allen joined OnlyFans recently, and for just $10 a month, you can gain access to photos and videos of… her feet. How does husband David Harbour feel about all this? Unbothered!

On the July 4 episode of her and Miquita Oliver’s Miss Me? podcast (as Billboard notes), Allen was asked if Harbour is “alright” with the account and Allen said, “Yeah, he is, he thinks it’s great. At first, he was like, not turned on, but he was like, ‘Is this a kink for you?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s totally not a kink,’ but maybe there’s something in the power element of it that’s slightly kinky for me.”

Oliver joked, “I think attention and power will always be a lifelong kink for you. And we’re just kind of surfing both. So, yeah, I bet you’re having a great time.”

In a previous episode, Allen described the encounter that sparked her OnlyFans interest: “I have a lady that comes and does my nails, and they informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet. […] She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans, and I’m like, ‘Not no.’”