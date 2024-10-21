Snoop Dogg isn’t exactly lacking for money. He made a reported $9 million for being “the main star of the Paris Olympics.” But the rapper could have been $100 million richer if he joined OnlyFans.

Last year, Snoop confirmed on the Wake & Bake With Double S Express show that OnlyFans reached out to him to join their roster of adult-content creators. “They got at me when one of them little girls made like $20 million on there,” he said. “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop! You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out.’ I’m like, ‘I got a Black wife, n****. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money!’”

Does Snoop have any regrets about his decision? This question was posed to him by a viewer on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “The only part that regrets it is my friend down there,” he said while looking at his, well, you can probably guess. “He said that hundred million, he would have been able to spend untaxed. But I told him, ‘It’s not your decision. I’m not thinking with the little head this time. I want to think with the big head, and you’re not getting any of this.'”

You can watch the Watch What Happens Live clip here.