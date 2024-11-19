Lisa had a big 2024. She’s about to have an even bigger 2025. The Blackpink member is not only starring in season 3 of HBO’s The White Lotus, she’s also releasing her debut solo album. Alter Ego — featuring singles “Rockstar,” “New Woman,” and “Moonlit Floor” — is out February 28, 2025.

There’s no tracklist yet, but you can see the album cover below. Lisa also released an announcement video where she emulates five characters, each representing a unique personality. You can watch it here.

“At first, I was scared and nervous because I never really come out here to do my own stuff,” Lisa recently told Billboard about going solo. “And now I’m having fun. When [my singles] came out, the reaction from the fans, it’s healing me. It’s like, ‘Oh, my God. Yeah — I did a great job!'” When asked what she’s been listening to lately, Lisa answered, “It’s so embarrassing to say this, but I listen to my album. I’m trying to figure it out, the track list and everything, what I can change in there… Everything’s there. I think they’re going to be shocked at how capable I am [at] doing so many things.”