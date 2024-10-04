Millennial nostalgia is in full swing lately, and K-pop sensation Lisa joins the trend with her funky new single, “Moonlit Floor.” If that title lit up the pleasure centers in your brain with memories of Dawson’s Creek or She’s All That, you’re in luck. “Moonlit Floor” absolutely does take its title from the memorable descriptor in Sixpence None The Richer’s 1998 bop.

However, where that song was a folksy, low-key ballad, “Moonlit Floor” delves into another contemporary trend: The nu-disco sounds that have driven songs like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating” to the top of the charts.

Lisa had been teasing the song for the past month — a K-pop tradition at this point — so its release has been warmly received. The Blackpink member has been the breakout success from her quartet, recently collaborating with Rosalía on “New Woman” and performing it alongside her song “Rockstar” at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. She also won the award for Best K-Pop at the VMAs for “Rockstar.”

The Thai singer is also set to make her US acting debut after being cast in season 3 of the returning HBO favorite, The White Lotus. In a recent interview, she compared the experience to being in music videos with her group.

Listen to Lisa’s “Moonlit Floor” above.