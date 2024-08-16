K-pop sensation Blackpink has run its course. Now, it is time for each of the group’s members to find their footing as an individual act, and Lisa is doing just that.

So, far the “Rockstar” singer has reportedly inked a new record deal, gearing up for her first solo performance, and filmed her debut acting role. Today (August 15), Lisa released her highly anticipated next single.

On “New Woman,” co-produced by Max Martin and ILYA, Lisa joins forces with fellow international star Rosalía. On the track, the duo laser in on empowering those on the path of rediscovery, as Lisa sings: “Soak up, all new / So I cut / I go, go to the root / Off to bloom, yeah / Purple into gold / Pain has come and gone again / Walked through that fire / I rediscover.”

In the official video, directed by Dave Meyers, each lady takes a moment to enjoy reflect on their trying year. After a second of self-care, they connect for a bonding exchange of sisterhood. The cross-cultural collaboration is just the sort of empowerment anthem that just has much to heal the musicians (who are both experiencing new beginnings) as it can the listening audience.

Watch Lisa’s official video for “New Woman” featuring above.