As you probably know by now, a remake of the 1992 hit film The Bodyguard starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is officially in the works. When the news dropped this week, social media lit up with suggestions as to who should reprise the lead roles. (Variety also reports that duos like Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as well as Channing Tatum and Cardi B have been suggested.) Anyway, now Lizzo has made her opinion known, posting a TikTok implying that she should star in the movie opposite her crush Chris Evans.

In her TikTok, Lizzo did the “What are we talking about??” meme while pointing to a headline announcing The Bodyguard reimagining. Then, she pointed to a tweet in support of her starring opposite Evans and mouthed slyly, “What are we talkin’ about?”

Lizzo’s well-documented crush on the Avengers star has been a running joke for months. Earlier this year, Lizzo confessed that she drunkenly slid into Evans’ Instagram DMs. The result was a small back-and-forth, as well as a joke from the singer that she was pregnant with Evans’ baby. Back in August, Lizzo added a new layer to the story by explaining what motivated her to try her luck with the Avengers actor in the first place: “There’s just something about that face,” Lizzo said about Evans. “When you come up to a Black woman, you gotta come correct. And when you do come correct, there’s nothing more attractive. So I said, ‘He got game a little bit. I’m single.'”