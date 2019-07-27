Getty Image

Lizzo has risen to stardom in recent months. Her hit song, “Truth Hurts,” reached number one on the Billboard radio charts for the first time Saturday— two years after its initial release. While the singer is pleased about the song’s popularity, she revealed in a recent interview that she became depressed and considered leaving the music industry entirely after “Truth Hurts” barely gained recognition upon its debut in 2017.

Lizzo spoke with People about why she was ready to give up her dream after “Truth Hurts.”

“The day I released ‘Truth Hurts’ was probably one of the darkest days I’ve had ever in my career. I remember thinking, ‘If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares. I was like, ‘F*ck it, I’m done.’ And a lot of people rallied; my producer, my publicist and my family, they were like, ‘Just keep going because this is the darkest before the dawn.’”

“Truth Hurts” broke into mainstream culture when it was featured on the Netflix original movie Someone Great, starring Gina Rodriguez. Lizzo said she never would have thought a movie could do so much for her career. “Who would have thunk?” she said. “What a moment in a movie can do for an artist is crazy. I had everything else: the hard work, the good music, touring — but then there’s that extra-special magic that nobody really knows what it is that can really change your life.”

The singer reflected on her strength and perseverance. “Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph.”

“Truth Hurts” is truly a triumph for the singer. The song will be eligible for a Grammy despite the fact its release was two years ago.

EVERYBODY GON HAVE SUMN TO SAY BUT I BEEN BUSTIN MY ASS FOR 10 YEARS MAKIN MUSIC.. TOURING-BLOOD SWEAT TEARS.. WHEN I DROPPED TRUTH HURTS I WAS SO DEPRESSED I ALMOST QUIT MUSIC CUZ NO ONE CARED- IDGAF THIS MY TESTIMONY MY HARD WORK PAYIN OFF A REMINDER TO NEVER GIVE UP! THANK U! https://t.co/7JRVDeFHzN — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) July 21, 2019

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, has been working in the music industry for ten years. Born in Detroit, she began as a classically trained flautist and moved to Minneapolis, where she worked under and recorded with pop icon Prince before his death.