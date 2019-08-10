Lizzo Faced Backlash After Comparing Herself To Swae Lee And Future In A Since-Deleted Tweet

08.10.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Lizzo has been basking in success after her hit song “Truth Hurts” climbed Billboard charts, playing award ceremonies, festivals, and even filming a music video with her idol Missy Elliott. But she’s also learned there are some downsides to fame, especially when words are misinterpreted. The singer felt the fury of fans after people thought she dissed Future and Swae Lee in a tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, Lizzo said people question if she should be a part of a dialogue in the rap community.

“Sometimes I get pissed that there are people who call Future & Swae Lee rappers and still question whether or not I belong in the rap conversation…,” she wrote. “But then I remember I have the #4 song in the country, laugh, go back to my dream job and log off.”

Lizzo back-tracked and clarified her words after fans of Future and Swae Lee began attacking her on Twitter. “I LOVE future & swae,” she said. “I’m just saying we all share a similar rap sing style.”

But Lizzo’s clarification didn’t stop fans from slamming her original opinion.

Lizzo also had many come to her defense and explain what she really meant.

If Lizzo has learned anything from her recent rise to stardom, it’s to be careful about what you say — especially on Twitter.

