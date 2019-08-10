Getty Image

Lizzo has been basking in success after her hit song “Truth Hurts” climbed Billboard charts, playing award ceremonies, festivals, and even filming a music video with her idol Missy Elliott. But she’s also learned there are some downsides to fame, especially when words are misinterpreted. The singer felt the fury of fans after people thought she dissed Future and Swae Lee in a tweet.

In a since-deleted tweet, Lizzo said people question if she should be a part of a dialogue in the rap community.

“Sometimes I get pissed that there are people who call Future & Swae Lee rappers and still question whether or not I belong in the rap conversation…,” she wrote. “But then I remember I have the #4 song in the country, laugh, go back to my dream job and log off.”

Lizzo back-tracked and clarified her words after fans of Future and Swae Lee began attacking her on Twitter. “I LOVE future & swae,” she said. “I’m just saying we all share a similar rap sing style.”

I LOVE future & swae bruhhhhhh… the point went straight over y’alls heads…I’m just saying we all share a similar rap sing style… 😭😭😭😭😭😭😆 Stream ‘Sunflower’ by Swae Lee Stream ‘The Wizrd’ by Future — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 10, 2019

I forgot that the internet is not the place for my emotions anymore 🤦🏾‍♀️ I love everybody goodnight — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 10, 2019

But Lizzo’s clarification didn’t stop fans from slamming her original opinion.

Swae lee dont do nothing but make songs, play with his animals, and cheat on his girl occasionally. Why lizzo had to come for him? — Melo (@MeloYelIo) August 10, 2019

Lizzo: Y’all accept Future and Swae Lee, but not me Future Hive: What the fuck you say about Future pic.twitter.com/OQfwZa1Tcd — Riley Freeman (@TrillaryBlinton) August 10, 2019

Lizzo deleted that shit quick cuz she wrong as hell. It’s no way you can’t consider Future a rapper and even Swae Lee is a stretch. Just take ya mediocre music and go. — Dabi (@brillo_padd) August 10, 2019

Bruh I don’t fuck with Lizzo now, you can talk about Future but Swae Lee is where I draw the line pic.twitter.com/ZFZ8pg70rK — Qᴜᴇᴇɴ ᴏғ Aᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀ (@KorySKirk) August 10, 2019

Future & Swae Lee stans to Lizzo: pic.twitter.com/IuT4OM40AZ — abdul (@ohitssiya) August 10, 2019

Lizzo also had many come to her defense and explain what she really meant.

I don’t see how y’all are still confused by what Lizzo was trying to say . She’s clearly saying that the same people that critique her for not being qualified as a rapper alllow future and swae lee to be qualified as rappers when all of them use melodies … pic.twitter.com/N36Gg5SZcn — 🌪 (@fckisutalmbout) August 10, 2019

Lizzo: "I don't get how people consider swae Lee and future rappers but not me" The internet "LIZZO STARTS BEEF WITH SWAE LEE AN FUTURE" — Nichi Hill (@foppy78) August 10, 2019

Lizzo literally didn’t even say anything disrespectful towards Swae Lee or Future… — zach. (@cozyboybreaux) August 10, 2019

If Lizzo has learned anything from her recent rise to stardom, it’s to be careful about what you say — especially on Twitter.