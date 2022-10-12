Charlie Puth is a legitimate TikTok star thanks to the entertaining content he posts on the platform, including videos of himself creating songs in unconventional ways. Puth brought that energy to The Tonight Show yesterday, where he quickly put a new song together that’s actually pretty good.

Towards the end of the interview, Fallon wanted to test Puth’s philosophy that music can be made from just about anything. So, the two looked around for a bit for an object that Puth could use to demonstrate his point. They eventually came up with a coffee mug, which Puth tapped with a spoon. Fallon then produced a laptop, microphone, and MIDI keyboard, which seemed to genuinely surprise Puth; He noted, “I thought your producer was joking when he said that he…”

Then, over the course of just about three minutes, Puth made the seed of a song. He began by recording a sound of him tapping the mug. From there, he maps the sound to his keyboard and records three instrumental layers using that sound, changing the pitch to give the song depth. Everything really comes together, though, when he introduces a kick drum, at which point Puth’s impromptu creation starts to sound like a real song.

Check out the interview above. He also performed “Left And Right” and “Loser” on the show, so find that below.

Charlie Puth is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.