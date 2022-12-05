Mad Cool Festival is an apt representation of Spanish nightlife culture. Each day’s festivities begin late in the evening and go on well into the wee AM hours. Suffice it to say, attendees will want to have pulled a siesta before arriving at the Espacio Mad Cool in the Valdebebas urban park just outside of Madrid. Mad Cool has always had a rock-centric lean and the music festival’s 2023 lineup is world class once again. But the fest keeps expanding beyond just rock and roll and Lizzo joins the headlining slate for the 2023 addition for her first ever Madrid appearance, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, and Robbie Williams.

Taking place from July 6th – 8th, 2023, Mad Cool will welcome over 200,000 people it’s the expansive lawns. And along with the aforementioned headliners, there’s also a number of acts playing Mad Cool 2023 that could be considered headliners themselves. Lil Nas X, Sigur Rós, and The 1975 are playing on Friday. The Black Keys, Sam Smith, and Rufus Du Sol take the baton on Saturday. While Sunday’s performers include Jamie xx, and an as yet-to-be announced headliner.

Check out the lineup poster below for the full list of the first wave of acts announced at Mad Cool 2023. Three-day tickets go on sale on 12/15, while single day passes will become available on 12/29 here.

