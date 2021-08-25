Pop

Lorde Reminisces About Getting Discovered At 12 Years Old After A School Talent Show

Lorde rose to international prominence with “Royals” in 2013, when she was just 16 years old. The way Lorde tells it, though, her journey began a few years before that, at a school talent show when she was just 12 years old.

She reminisced about that while guesting on The Late Late Show last night, telling James Corden:

“I entered a talent show [at] my intermediate school, which I guess is like middle school. It was after lunch, so I got ready, I put my special outfit on and did a song, my friend played guitar. And somebody filmed it and somehow it ended up with the head of the record company in New Zealand that I’m now signed to. I got cold-called, it was insane. I never thought I would do anything like this. I was like a big nerd, you know, I just read books, and someone was like, ‘Would you ever think about doing music?’ And then I started writing songs and was like, ‘Oh, I’m obsessed with this, this is what I want to do with my life.”

This appearance was part of Lorde’s week-long residency on The Late Late Show, and also on yesterday’s episode, she took to the stage to perform Solar Power highlight “California,” so check that out below.

