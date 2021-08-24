James Corden has gone ahead and made The Late Late Show TV’s musician guest house. A couple months ago, Ed Sheeran spent a week on the show, and now, Lorde is taking over the program this week.

She kicked things off with a performance of “Solar Power,” which, unlike the majority of late-night TV performances from over the past year-plus, was actually done in-studio instead of being pre-taped somewhere else. Aesthetically, she kept things pretty close to her video for the song. It starts with a close-up shot of her face before the shot widens to reveal that she’s on a beach-like set, with a sky backdrop and a tan floor beneath her, with band members to match.

Earlier in the episode, Lorde’s week-long visit to the show was introduced with a comedy bit. The premise of it was that the show’s head writer, comedian Ian Karmel, booked Lorde to guest-host the show for the week because they wanted the show to do well on its first week back from vacation. An indignant Corden was taken aback by the whole thing, especially when Lorde shows up and rebrands the show as The Lorde Lorde Show.

Watch clips from the episode above.

