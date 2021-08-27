All week, Lorde has been celebrating the release of new album Solar Power with a residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden, performing the album’s title track, “California,” “Green Light” (throwback!), and now, “Fallen Fruit.” During her closing set, Lorde, in a plunging dress, came with a team of backing singers, all of whom provided strong harmony on the guitar- and keys-heavy track.

Lorde debuted “California” and “Fallen Fruit” on Good Morning America last week. “I just found myself having a lot of transformative experiences outside,” she said in the GMA interview. “I’d come off a big period of working, being really busy, and being outside, being under the sun was really inspirational to me, so I started trying to channel it into the music.”

Speaking to The Guardian about Solar Power and the protest-song elements to “Fallen Fruit,” Lorde admitted, “I do think these songs are love stories more than anything. But love is complicated.” The singer was at the same time careful about ever being labeled an activist, saying, “If you’re looking for a savior, well that’s not me […] I know enough about how people view me – we’re taught to view famous people as gods now – and I just wanted to dismantle that.”

Watch Lorde’s “Fallen Fruit” performance above. Solar Power is out now via Republic. Get it here.