Lorde fans have spent the last four years waiting for a new album from the singer. Luckily on Friday, the New Zealand native delivered just that. Her third album, Solar Power, arrived and to celebrate, Lorde stopped by Good Morning America to perform a collection of songs, many of them from her new album. She delivered debut performances of “California” and “Fallen Fruit,” and in an interview she revealed that the former track reflects on her first visit to the United States.

Lorde also performed her third album’s title track, which she’s performed live many times before, including one with her and Jack Antonoff. Her set on GMA concluded with performances of “Perfect Places” and “Green Light.” Both songs can be found on her sophomore album Melodrama, which she released back in 2017.

Lorde’s Good Morning America appearance comes after she shared a music video for “Mood Ring,” the third single from Solar Power. “I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again,” she said about the song. “That really resonated to me when writing this album.”

You can watch videos from Lorde’s performances on Good Morning America above.

Solar Power is out now via Republic. Get it here.