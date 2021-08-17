In a few days, Lorde’s Solar Power will be released. It comes a few years after her previous album, and it may have arrived sooner had it not been for the death of her dog in 2019, as she previously indicated the loss of Pearl was a major creative setback for her. One of her fans had a dog pass away recently, and it appears after they sent a message about it to Lorde, the artist took the time to respond with a touching message.

i don’t think i’ve posted about this here yet, but last week my best friend for the past 11 and a half years passed away. i reached out to lorde to ask what helped her when she lost her dog and she responded with the sweetest message 💗 pic.twitter.com/LDSVbiO0eQ — sun salutations (@maybeaustin) August 17, 2021

As a user in the r/Lorde subreddit noted, a fan named Austin tweeted a screenshot of an email that's allegedly from Lorde, as well as a photo of their late pet.

As for Lorde’s email, it read:

“Hello Austin, I’m so sorry to hear of sweet Boone’s passing. I found this piece helpful in the immediate days, as well as the book ‘Grief is the thing with feathers. Be kind to yourself — a great light has gone out. It won’t get easier just yet, but in time your body will heal around the loss. I’m sending you all my love and care. xxxxxxxx Ella.”

The piece noted in Lorde’s email is one called “Joy” by English writer Zadie Smith.

After the passing of Lorde’s own dog, she wrote in a message to her fans, “I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there. But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out. […] He was instrumental to the discovery that was taking place. I felt he led me towards the ideas. And it’s going to take some time and re-calibration, now that there’s no shepherd ahead of me, to see what the work is going to be.”