Lorde has said that her upcoming album Virgin is an extremely vulnerable and transparent work. That definitely seems to be true based on what she said in a new Rolling Stone interview.

The piece notes that on the album’s opening track, Lorde sings, “Some days I’m a woman / Some days I’m a man.” Of her identity, Lorde told the publication:

“[Chappell Roan] asked me this. She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

The piece notes that per Lorde, her pronouns are unchanged and she considers herself a cis woman while being “in the middle gender-­wise.”

She also said, “I don’t think that [my identity] is radical, to be honest. I see these incredibly brave young people, and it’s complicated. Making the expression privately is one thing, but I want to make very clear that I’m not trying to take any space from anyone who has more on the line than me. Because I’m, comparatively, in a very safe place as a wealthy, cis, white woman.”

Read the full feature here.

Virgin is out 6/27 via Republic Records. Find more information here.