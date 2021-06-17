While it’s only been four years since we received a new album from Lorde, it feels like it’s been much longer, as the New Zealand singer has given fans little to enjoy since her 2017 album Melodrama. The wait is coming to an end soon as she announced her third full-length effort, Solar Power, is on the way. She’s already released its title track as she readies the album for release. As the wait continues, Lorde is now teasing what could be the album’s second single.

A soundless video entitled “Every Perfect Summer’s Gotta Take Its Flight” can be found playing on the singer’s website. It shows a bird’s eye view of an area filled with green pastures before it zooms in on the logo for her Solar Power album that’s been cut into the grass.

Shortly after she released her album’s first single “Solar Power,” Lorde delivered some insight about her third album in the form of a lengthy newsletter. “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalising the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” she wrote. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

You can check out the video on her website here.