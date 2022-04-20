A few days ago, Lorde had to postpone a couple of concerts due to laryngitis. After some rest, she came back strong, delivering a cover of Rosalía’s “Hentai” a few nights ago. She found herself at Radio City Music Hall last night and at the iconic NYC venue, she honored The Strokes, one of the city’s most iconic rock bands of the past couple decades.

She did so with a cover of “The End Has No End,” a single from the band’s 2003 sophomore album Room On Fire. Lorde went ahead and gave the song a new aesthetic, eschewing its rock sensibilities in favor of singing over a gentle guitar line.

lorde covering the strokes in nyc pic.twitter.com/Vpp8yMX1I9 — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) April 20, 2022

The Rosalía cover went down at the same venue the night before, with both covers leading into a performance of Lorde’s own “Liability.” Lorde has another show set for Philadelphia’s Metropolitan Opera House tonight, so if Lorde covers are your jam, head to the venue in a few hours or keep an eye on social media for clips from the concert.

On a related note, Lorde was the one being covered recently when Glass Animals recorded a rendition of “Solar Power” for their Spotify Singles release.

Watch a snippet of Lorde’s The Strokes cover above.