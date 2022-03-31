Glass Animals slowly but surely spent 2021 becoming one of the biggest bands in the world, and now that their slow-burning 2020 single “Heat Waves” is sitting at the top of the charts for the fourth week, they’re on the cusp of breaking a huge record for UK bands. If it hits a fifth week, Dave Bayley and his cohort will officially surpass the success of Spice Girls’ iconic hit, “Wannabe,” so that’s pretty huge news! Also on the docket this week is the Grammys ceremony on Sunday, where the Oxford band is up for the coveted Best New Artist award.

In anticipation of that category, Spotify has been partnering with all the nominees to deliver their Spotify Singles feature, and all the artists are covering songs from former nominees in the category. So Glass Animals unearthed their cover of Lorde’s “Solar Power,” previously debuted on the BBC Radio 1 Lounge, for the event. “I chose “Solar Power” because in a time when we were all stuck indoors a bit – this song made me feel like I was on a beach….we all needed a bit of that!” Bayley said of the cover. “It’s a stunning song and then I just had a version of it in my head where it was faster with a gospel choir behind it….so….we made it!”

Check that out below, along with a new version of the band’s latest single, “I Don’t Want To Talk (I Just Want To Dance).”