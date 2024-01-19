A pair of Madonna ticketholders have filed a lawsuit against the musician, as reported by Billboard. Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, who attended Madonna’s Celebration tour back in December, are reportedly claiming that the singer “caused real legal harm to buyers” who had attended the December 13 concert, as she started the show two hours later than planned.

The lawsuit specifically notes that several fans “had to get up early to go to work” the day after the show, and that by starting the show at 10:30 p.m., and not the originally planned 8:30 p.m., she violated New York state laws.

“Defendants’ actions constitute not just a breach of their contracts … but also a wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices,” said attorneys for Fellows and Hadden in the lawsuit.

Attorneys also noted that Fellows and Hadden “would not have paid for their tickets had they known that the concerts would start after 10:30 p.m.”

Billboard notes that Fellows and Hadden didn’t leave Barclays Center, where Madonna was performing, and were “left stranded in the middle of the night” and “confronted with limited public transportation” options. Rideshare options were in surge pricing mode.

The lawsuit also reportedly names Live Nation and Barclays Center as defendants, alleging breach of contract; violation of New York’s business practices and false advertising laws; and several other forms of wrongdoing, including unjust enrichment.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

