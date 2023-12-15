Madonna’s miraculous medical recovery brought a new meaning to The Celebration Tour’s name. Initially, it was a party to honor her musical legacy as she performed some of her biggest hits, including “ Like A Virgin .” For the singer and ticketholders, it’s a gathering to show gratitude for life. So, who’s the lucky entertainer taking the stage at The Celebration Tour as the official opener?

Who is Opening Madonna’s The Celebration Tour?

Instead of tapping another musician as the opening act, Madonna found someone who could do it all. The official opener of her The Celebration Tour is activist, recording artist, comedian, media personality, and drag performer Bob The Drag Queen. The Columbus, Georgia native is wildly known as the season eight winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition show. Since snatching the crown, Bob has starred in several comedy specials, including Woke Man in a Dress. Bob co-hosted HBO’s We’re Here alongside Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley.

Back in March, Bob was added to the tour by Madonna to protest Nashville’s anti-drag legislation. “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*ck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville, where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community,” wrote Madonna in a statement.

Unfortunately, Madonna fell ill shortly after, and the tour was ultimately postponed. Now, she’s back on the road, and so is Bob.

What Are The Remaining Show Dates For Madonna’s The Celebration Tour?

12/16/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (previously MSG) *

12/18/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

12/19/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

01/08/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/11/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/15/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

01/18/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

01/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

01/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

01/25/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/29/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena

02/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/05/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

02/08/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

02/13/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

02/17/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/18/2024 — Seattle,WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

02/21/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

02/27/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

02/28/2024 — San Francisco,CA @ Chase Center

03/01/2024 — Las Vegas,NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

03/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/05/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *

03/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/13/2024 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

03/25/2024 — Dallas. TX @ American Airlines Center

03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/29/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

01/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

04/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

04/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/07/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

04/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

04/20/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/21/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/23/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

04/24/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes

* indicates a venue change