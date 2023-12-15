Madonna’s miraculous medical recovery brought a new meaning to The Celebration Tour’s name. Initially, it was a party to honor her musical legacy as she performed some of her biggest hits, including “Like A Virgin.” For the singer and ticketholders, it’s a gathering to show gratitude for life. So, who’s the lucky entertainer taking the stage at The Celebration Tour as the official opener?
Who is Opening Madonna’s The Celebration Tour?
Instead of tapping another musician as the opening act, Madonna found someone who could do it all. The official opener of her The Celebration Tour is activist, recording artist, comedian, media personality, and drag performer Bob The Drag Queen. The Columbus, Georgia native is wildly known as the season eight winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race reality competition show. Since snatching the crown, Bob has starred in several comedy specials, including Woke Man in a Dress. Bob co-hosted HBO’s We’re Here alongside Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley.
Back in March, Bob was added to the tour by Madonna to protest Nashville’s anti-drag legislation. “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*ck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville, where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community,” wrote Madonna in a statement.
Unfortunately, Madonna fell ill shortly after, and the tour was ultimately postponed. Now, she’s back on the road, and so is Bob.
What Are The Remaining Show Dates For Madonna’s The Celebration Tour?
12/16/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (previously MSG) *
12/18/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
12/19/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
01/08/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/09/2024 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
01/11/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/12/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/15/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
01/18/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/20/2024 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
01/22/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
01/23/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
01/25/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/29/2024 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena
02/01/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/02/2024 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/05/2024 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
02/08/2024 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02/13/2024 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
02/17/2024 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/18/2024 — Seattle,WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/21/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/24/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
02/28/2024 — San Francisco,CA @ Chase Center
03/01/2024 — Las Vegas,NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/02/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
03/04/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/05/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/07/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/09/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (previously Crypto.com Arena) *
03/11/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/13/2024 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
03/16/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
03/19/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/24/2024 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/25/2024 — Dallas. TX @ American Airlines Center
03/28/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/29/2024 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
01/04/2024 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/04/2024 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
04/06/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/07/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
04/14/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/15/2024 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
04/20/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/21/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/23/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
04/24/2024 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes
* indicates a venue change