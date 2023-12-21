Madonna tried to get into the holiday spirit at her recent show in DC earlier this week, but things did not go so well.

What happened was, the pop star brought out a man dressed as Santa Claus, with the intent of giving him a lap dance. After he sat down in his big red suit, one of Madonna’s dancers tried to climb onto his lap, and both went falling off.

In the video, Santa Claus fell forward on top of Madonna’s backup dancer, before getting up and stepping away to take a breather.

The dancer still kept the show going, showcasing moves from the floor. As for Santa, he was understandably embarrassed, and the moment for any sort of flirty gifts from the dancer passed.

Madonna also kept performing throughout the whole incident, putting her decades of stage training to good use, as she didn’t seem affected at all by what had happened — and kept the concert going for those in attendance.

Thankfully, nobody was hurt by the spicy attempt.

As for Madonna, hopefully she is able to treat the crowd to this choreography (and Santa to his rightfully-earned presents) without any trouble at a future show.

Check out the video of Santa Claus failing to get a lap dance below.

