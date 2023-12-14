She also recently wrapped her two performances at London’s O2 Arena. However, throughout the run, fans complained that the pop star showed up significantly late, raising questions about exactly what time attendees could expect her to take the stage.

Madonna is currently continuing her The Celebration Tour , with only two shows left of 2023, including one tonight at Brooklyn’s Barclays Arena, and a second date this Saturday, December 16.

What Time Does Madonna Go On Stage For The Celebration Tour?

While the doors for all shows on The Celebration Tour open at 6:30 p.m., that doesn’t mean she’ll exactly show up as scheduled. Using the London dates as an example, she showed up for one performance at 8:50 p.m., and the other at 9:25 p.m. According to Setlist.fm, Madonna has even shown up past 10 p.m. in cities like Amsterdam, Berlin, and more, so she really doesn’t seem too bothered about breaking a concert curfew.

Other fans in cities like Milan claimed Madonna had been late because she was at a Versace party.

love the story that Madonna started the first concert in Milan late because Donatella Versace organized a party with her son Marco Mengoni!! pic.twitter.com/yBJCXUwKMd — Devonne (@Dev0nne10) November 27, 2023

Her first stop at the Barclays Center reportedly ran until nearly 1 a.m. with the setlist, just so those going to a remaining date could prepare to be at the venue for a few hours.

