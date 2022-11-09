For Lourdes Leon, being Madonna’s daughter comes with its share of preconceived notions. But the 26-year-old is blazing her own path as both a model who has been a part of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show and now as a recording artist who goes by Lolahol.

Some things are just ingrained in your DNA though and in her latest video for “C*ntradiction,” Lourdes (Lolahol) channels her mother’s most provocative moments. Filmed in an equestrian stable, Lourdes doesn’t leave much to the imagination donning a skimpy skin-tight string number atop a white horse. She then changes into a black corset atop a banquet table and hanging on ropes, and then a body-wrapping white tank top as she sashays in the middle of the barn. The song has a sinister beat that seems inspired by Portishead trip-hop with a pop lean. It was even mastered by Grammy winner Joe Laporta.

“C*ntradiction” is a part of Lolahol’s debut EP, Go, which came out today. Meanwhile, Madonna has been on the radar as of late following a wild appearance on The Tonight Show, coming out as gay in a strange TikTok video, and being trolled by 50 Cent who said she looks like an alien.

Go is out now via Chemical X Records.